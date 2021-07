CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You know the new name. You’ve seen the logo and even mockups of the hats and jerseys. But when you can buy official Cleveland Guardians merchandise?. The club said it will finish out the current season as the Cleveland Indians and begin the transition process when the season concludes in October. That means no MLB-licensed Guardians gear will be sold until the offseason when they make the formal switch to Guardians. The team hasn’t announced a specific date for that official launch yet.