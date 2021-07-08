A brain mechanism that automatically links objects in our minds

To the Editor — Imaging methods such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), micro-computed tomography (microCT) and light-sheet microscopy (LSM) of cleared tissue samples can generate intact anatomic and molecular whole-brain data. However, each modality produces unique artifacts based on the physical principles of the technique, including intensity inhomogeneity due to magnetic field bias in MRI or microscope optics in LSM and beam hardening in microCT1,2,3. These artifacts and the size of the datasets generated pose a substantial challenge in data handling, cross-modal image registration, and analysis. Visualization and anatomically relevant analysis of high-resolution, multi-field-of-view (mFOV) datasets require preprocessing to remove artifacts, stitching into a complete volume, and registration to a reference atlas3,4.Each step presents specific challenges. First, stitching acquired fields of view (FOVs) into a complete volume is computation and time intensive. Second, preprocessing requires correcting artifacts unique to each modality and sample. Third, registration methods are often intramodal, have manual components, or are limited by artifacts introduced by specimen preparation and imaging5,6. Finally, visualization of these terabyte-scale datasets on a local machine can be computationally intensive7.
