The Two Huge Movie Studios Skipping 2021's San Diego Comic-Con@Home
For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con will take place as an online, live-streamed event rather than an in-person convention. Understandably, as was the case for countless other planned events, San Diego Comic-Con 2020 switched from its usual live format to a virtual one as a safety precaution in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of July 2021, a not-insignificant portion of the U.S. population is vaccinated (via Mayo Clinic), but San Diego Comic-Con 2021, aka Comic-Con@Home 2021, will still remain online in order to continue to ensure fans' safety.www.looper.com
Comments / 0