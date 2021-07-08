Cancel
To better protect food, place rodent traps near warmth, shelter

By Cornell University
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlacing rodent traps and bait stations based on rat and mouse behavior could protect the food supply more effectively than the current standard of placing them set distances apart, according to new research from Cornell University. Rodents cause billions of dollars in losses to the food supply each year, and...

