Stratford Woods Drive closed for repair Friday

Stratford Woods Drive – the roadway leading into Stratford Woods Park – will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 9, as crews perform road repairs. Visitors to Stratford Woods Park can access the park on foot by using Clay Street to enter the park. Stratford Woods Park is located at 3922 E. Ashman St. Additional road work on Stratford Woods Drive is expected to be performed next week, weather permitting. More details will be provided as soon as available.