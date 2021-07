Novak Djokovic is praising Naomi Osaka ahead of her Olympics debut, which will also be her first match in two months. "Naomi Osaka is a great champion of our sport. And playing in her own country, without a crowd, obviously, it's not ideal for her … But it is what it is," Djokovic, who won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, told reporters in Tokyo on Thursday. Second-seeded Osaka will be representing Japan.