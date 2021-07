NEW YORK – The European Commission said Thursday that it has broadened its investigation into Illumina's plans to acquire liquid biopsy firm Grail. The Commission's competition regulators are opening this second phase of the investigation "to assess whether the proposed transaction … would threaten the ability of developers of cancer detection tests to effectively compete in this area and bring innovative products to the market," Commission Executive VP Margrethe Vestager, who is responsible for competition policy, said in a statement. "It is very important to preserve market conditions allowing the best solutions to emerge for the tests to ultimately reach the market at affordable prices, for the benefit of patients."