Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York Township, OH

GOT HIM! Grocery Store Attempted Rapist Arrested By Police In York

By Jillian Pikora
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GijVU_0ar8xwZy00
Suspect Photo Credit: York Area Regional police

A man in York has been by police for attempting to rape a woman at a grocery store in York.

Police asked for assistance identifying and locating the man in the photograph on Wednesday night and he was located and arrested Thursday morning.

He is a suspect in a sexual assault and attempted rape at the Giant grocery store on Pauline Drive in York Township in the early evening of July 7.

He approached the victim, made sexual comments and then tried to force himself on her, according to police.

It is unclear if this was in a public area of the grocery store.

The man fled the store on a bicycle.

The victim told police she did not know him.

Giant released the following statement Thursday morning:

"The safety of our team members and customers is our priority and as such, we take incidents like this very seriously. Since this is an ongoing investigation, we ask that any questions on the matter be directed to the local police. We are cooperating fully and assisting them however we can as they continue their work."

Anyone with information is about this incident or the suspect is ask to call 911, York County Crime Stoppers 717-755-TIPS(0477) or 1-800-722-0991. The YAPD office is 717-741-1259.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
York Township, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Police#Rapist#Giant#Yapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Threatened To Leak 'Compromising' Pics Of Girl Who Tried Ending Relationship, Police Say

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested after threatening to release "compromising" photos of a girl who tried ending her relationship with him, authorities in Middlesex said. Robert Arroyo was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking, invasion of privacy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said on Friday.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Indicted On Murder Charge For Beating Complete Stranger To Death, Authorities Say

A Union County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a man accused of killing a stranger with a blunt object last summer, authorities announced. Oliver I. Tzarax-Lopez, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and two related second-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 37-year-old Newark's Nohora C. Agudelo, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced Friday, July 23.
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Police Officer In Westchester

A Westchester man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and stabbing him in the knife with a head, authorities announced. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Dobbs Ferry resident Matthew Burke has been indicted on a host of charges for stabbing a uniformed officer in the head as he was directing traffic at a construction site at Beacon Drive during an unprovoked attack on Thursday, May 20.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Three Killed In Shooting Inside NY Residence

Police are investigating a shooting that killed three people inside a residence in New York. The incident happened on Long Island just after noontime on Friday, July 23 in Suffolk County. Officers responded to 132 Overlook Drive in Farmingville after a family member called 911 at 12:06 p.m., police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy