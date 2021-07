Scott Cox believes Chase H Hanover will have his moment in the spotlight someday soon. If it comes in Saturday’s Meadowlands Pace, that would be just fine with Cox. Chase H Hanover is among 10 3-year-old pacers in Saturday’s $700,000 Meadowlands Pace at the Meadowlands Racetrack in New Jersey. Cox, from Streetsboro, trains Chase H Hanover, who will start the Meadowlands Pace final from post three and is 15-1 on the morning line. Cox owns Chase H Hanover with Jason Ash of Delaware, Ohio. It is the first Meadowlands Pace appearance for Cox and Ash.