Verratti goes from Euro 2016 nightmare to Euro 2020 final

By DANIELLA MATAR Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — When Marco Verratti pulled up in training in May, he thought his European Championship was over before it had even started. Again. The hard-working Italy midfielder had missed Euro 2016 because of a groin problem that needed surgery. And when he injured his right knee in training with Paris Saint-Germain on May 8, about a month before the start of Euro 2020, the 28-year-old Verratti was understandably worried.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

