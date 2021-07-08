Verratti goes from Euro 2016 nightmare to Euro 2020 final

LONDON — When Marco Verratti pulled up in training in May, he thought his European Championship was over before it had even started. Again. The hard-working Italy midfielder had missed Euro 2016 because of a groin problem that needed surgery. And when he injured his right knee in training with Paris Saint-Germain on May 8, about a month before the start of Euro 2020, the 28-year-old Verratti was understandably worried.