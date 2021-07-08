Cancel
Saint Lawrence County, NY

Northern New York man dies after single-car crash, police say

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT REGIS FALLS, N.Y. — A St. Lawrence County man died following a single-vehicle crash Monday, according to investigators with New York State Police. Authorities announced Thursday that 38-year-old Lance Jensen, of Nicholville, was driving on Route 458 near St. Regis Falls just before 1:30 a.m. when his car went over the shoulder of the road. According to police, Jensen swerved in an attempt to get back on the highway, causing his car to roll multiple times.

