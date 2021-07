Trends are a fickle thing. Take Isabel Marant wedge sneakers, for instance, which symbolize a very specific moment in time when people wore velour tracksuits and jeggings with UGGs. You either loved them or hated them, but as my colleague Emilia Petrarca put it, one thing is for sure: They’re “a little bit practical, a little bit grotesque, a lot over the top.” In 2021, sneakers rarely have the same polarizing quality as a wedge heel (let’s leave Crocs out of this), but they seem to be getting chunkier and chunkier. Take the Converse Run Star Motion, which the brand debuted this summer.