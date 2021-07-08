Cancel
Morehead, KY

Tanner Boyd named assistant news director at Morehead State Public Radio

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTanner Boyd (Class of 2016) has been named assistant news director at Morehead State Public Radio (MSPR), 90.3 FM, WMKY. Boyd, a native of Morehead, earned a bachelor's degree in multimedia production at MSU and worked at MSPR as a student and began working as a part-time reporter in 2018. Boyd will serve as the local anchor, host and producer of daily news programs including "Morning Edition," "Midday News" and "Mountain Edition." Other duties include conducting interviews, writing news stories, and producing long-form regional news reports. He will also recruit, train and supervise student staff members.

