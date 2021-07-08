Cancel
Food & Drinks

Spinach Artichoke Cheeses

By Laura McQuarrie
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of the Choose Our Next Cheese crowdsourcing campaign from Roth Cheese introduced a new Spinach Artichoke Gouda variety inspired by popular spinach artichoke dip. The cheese offers a new way for Americans to enjoy the classic flavors of spinach and artichoke for a wide range of eating occasions. The rich and savory flavor of the cheese enhances a base of fresh, pasteurized Wisconsin milk and its semi-firm texture is versatile enough to be shredded, consumed as a tip or worked into a variety of meals and snacks. Roth Cheese recommends this cheese to fans of garlic and herb flavored cheeses, Havarti or Monterey jack.

