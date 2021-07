Athletes from more than 200 nations worldwide will converge on Tokyo for one of the most peculiar Olympic Games in recent memory. The 2021 Olympics, delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally take place from July 23 through Aug. 8 in Tokyo, even as the pandemic continues to take its toll not just on the sports world, but the world at large. Indeed, the 2021 Olympics — including the opening and closing ceremonies — will be held without spectators amid growing coronavirus numbers in Japan.