TesseracT Share P O R T A L S Performance of 'Nocturne'

antiMUSIC
 15 days ago

TesseracT have shared a performance video for "Nocturne", which comes from their special P O R T A L S virtual event that took place in December of last year. Amos Williams had this to say, "'Nocturne' has been a firm fan and band favorite since it was released ahead of the Altered State album cycle. As such, we threw a lot into the performance, which was matched by our production team, who really pushed the envelope with what they achieved during this track. The laser effects and lighting is powerful and emotive, and Rich's cinematography really hits the mark.

www.antimusic.com

MusicantiMUSIC

Turnstile Premiere 'Alien Love Call' (Feat. Blood Orange) Video

Turnstile have released a music video for their new single "Alien Love Call" (Feat. Blood Orange) and announced the details for their forthcoming studio album. The new record will be entitled "Glow On" and is set to be released by Roadrunner Records on August 27th. It was co-produced by Mike Elizondo and frontman Brendan Yates.
Los Angeles, CAantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Super Space Nation's Transparent Love

Los Angeles rockers Super Space Nation just released their new single and video called "Transparent Love" and to celebrate we have asked frontman Evan Vogel to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. "Transparent Love" came about during one of the strangest periods in my life, the 2020...
Tampa, FLantiMUSIC

Underoath Share Visualizer For New Single 'Damn Excuses'

Underoath have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Damn Excuses". The song is the first new music released by the band since their 2018 album "Erase Me". The band self-recorded and produced the new track at guitarist Tim McTague's studio, Feral Sound, in Tampa, FL and they state that it was partially inspired by last year's Observatory livestream experience.
MusicantiMUSIC

Set It Off Unplug With Special Guests For 'Happy All The Time'

Set It Off have released a music video for their acoustic version of the song "Happy All the Time" that features Issues' bassist Skyler Acord as well as the all-female Compton Kidz Club choir. The new acoustic version of the track comes from the band's special "Midnight (The Final Chapter)"...
MusicantiMUSIC

Monuments Part Ways With Guitarist Olly Steele

Monuments have announced guitarist Olly Steele has left the band after spending a decade with the group, so that he can focus more on his solo music projects. The band had this to say about the guitarist parting ways with them, "With a heavy heart, today we announce that Olly Steele is stepping away from Monuments."
MusicantiMUSIC

Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall

After teasing fans, Iron Maiden have revealed an animated music video for their brand new single "The Writing On The Wall". The visual was made in collaboration with Mark Andrews & Andrew Gordon who are Award-winning former Pixar executives and long-standing Maiden fans and animation studio BlinkInk. The new song,...
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Photo Gallery: John R. Miller and Blue Cactus Performing at Cat’s Cradle

Earlier this week, singer-songwriter John R. Miller performed at North Carolina’s Cat’s Cradle, with support from Blue Cactus. You can check out photographer Drew Drain’s photos below, and listen to our recent premiere of Miller’s new song, “Borrowed Time,” by following this link. Miller’s new album, Depreciated, is out this...
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Share Rough Mix Of 'The Unforgiven'

(hennemusic) Metallica are previewing their forthcoming expanded Black Album reissue with streaming audio of a rough mix of their classic track, "The Unforgiven." The May 14, 1991 production mix is featured on the 2CD "Rough & Alternate Mixes" included in the Remastered Deluxe Box Set of The Black Album. The...
Worcester, MAantiMUSIC

Killswitch Engage Announce Special Full Albums Streaming Event

Killswitch Engage have announced that they will be doing a very special streaming event next month that will find them performing their 2019 album, "Atonement" and their 2000 self-titled albums in full. The stream will be taking place at The Palladium in Worcester, MA on Friday, August 6 at 7pm...
MusicantiMUSIC

Within Temptation and Annisokay Share 'Shed My Skin' Video

As Within Temptation gear up for their online show "Aftermath - A Show In A Virtual Reality" this week (July 15th and 16th), they have shared a music video for their new single "Shed My Skin". The new track is a collaboration with German metalcore band Annisokay. Frontwoman Sharon den...
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Mad Invasion's Devil's Calling

Sweden's Mad Invasion recently release their new single "Devil's Calling" with a video featuring Mikkey Dee (Scorpions/Motorhead) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track, which comes from their forthcoming album "Edge Of The World". Here is the story:. Song writing/production process: The writing process typically...
MusicantiMUSIC

NEEDTOBREATHE Recruit Switchfoot's Jon Foreman For 'Carry Me'

NEEDTOBREATHE have released a new single called "Carry Me", which is a collaboration with their longtime friend, Switchfoot frontman Jon Foreman. The track follows the band's collaboration with Carrie Underwood, "I Wanna Remember." Both tracks come from their forthcoming album, "Into The Mystery", which is set to be released on July 30th.
