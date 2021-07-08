TesseracT Share P O R T A L S Performance of 'Nocturne'

TesseracT have shared a performance video for "Nocturne", which comes from their special P O R T A L S virtual event that took place in December of last year. Amos Williams had this to say, "'Nocturne' has been a firm fan and band favorite since it was released ahead of the Altered State album cycle. As such, we threw a lot into the performance, which was matched by our production team, who really pushed the envelope with what they achieved during this track. The laser effects and lighting is powerful and emotive, and Rich's cinematography really hits the mark.