Dow drops as investors worry about economic growth—Three experts on their market outlook

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkets opened lower on concerns about the global economic recovery. Three experts share their thoughts on whether the move is technical or fundamental, and they break down where they think the market could be headed.

