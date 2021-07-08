Enter Shikari Announce North American Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL delight fans with a new single, “Alive” and reveal additional dates for their upcoming North American headline tour!. RÜFÜS DU SOL marks their highly-anticipated return to the stage with a new headline tour and festivals appearances at Bonaroo, Outside Lands, III Points, and more. Fans of the beloved group have already shown incredible support for the tour and sold out two nights at Red Rocks in August and sold 70,000 tickets across the three-night stint at the Banc of California Stadium in November. The headline tour will also make stops at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre, Irving’s The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, and 401 Franklin Street in Houston, Texas with Flight Facilities announced as direct support.