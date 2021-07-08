Cancel
Yvette Young talks painting, collaborating artistically with WILLOW and more

By Josh Madden
Cover picture for the articleYou wouldn’t know it from hearing her play, but Yvette Young of Covet yearned to abandon her classical music upbringing and used to sneak out of the art classroom to compose songs. While Young eventually found her way into rock music, the artist still fluidly draws from her extensive background in classical music and fine arts, producing a unique and skillful form of guitar playing that is as approachable as it is dazzling. Young sees it as a natural path to blur lines between visual and sonic arts, part of a broader project to inspire others and express herself through her work.

