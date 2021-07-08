Yvette Young talks painting, collaborating artistically with WILLOW and more

Drumming up critical acclaim as an illustrious artist in a few short years, with illumining destiny for greatness, Lady London shared her new single and cinematic visual for “Never.” The Nigel Uno-produced track serves as a therapeutic release from the New York-born, New Jersey-raised rapper chronicling the vast amount of trials she’s endured that ultimately shapes her to be the resilient woman that she is today. Having earned her Bachelor of Science from Howard University, and Master of Science from the University of Southern California, Lady London is both a noun and an adjective: a person, a feeling, and state of being. An innovator, tastemaker, emerging songwriter, and published author, making her way through Los Angeles with East Coast style. A true pioneer of academia paired with street witt and style, fully dedicating her works to the women not constricted by boundaries, and the men who aren’t discouraged by that.