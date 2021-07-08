Cancel
Rush County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rush by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rush A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR EASTERN RUSH COUNTY At 111 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Glenwood, or 10 miles west of Connersville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Rush County. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

