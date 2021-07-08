Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hanover County, NC

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...The lowest parts of USS North Carolina Road and low spots of Battleship Road begin to flood. Water begins to spread out of the storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.7 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.0 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 PM 5.6 0.9 1.0 1 Minor 09/10 AM 4.6 -0.1 0.8 1 None 09/10 PM 5.4 0.7 0.8 1 None 10/11 AM 4.5 -0.2 0.8 1 None 10/11 PM 5.4 0.7 0.8 1 None

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, NC
County
New Hanover County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Water Street#Cape Fear River#Through Water#Extreme Weather#Coastal Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night targeting captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afghanistan, the U.S. military has maintained...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy