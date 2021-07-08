Kiawah Island Club Announces Promotions

The East Greenwich Art Club is currently accepting new members and looking forward to some exciting activities this fall. The club was formed in 1959 by local artists who came together to support each other while developing their art. It is a vibrant organization today, promoting the production, exhibition and sale of its members’ art. Membership is available to both beginners and seasoned artists. During the monthly meetings, demonstrations are given by various artists to help members improve their skills and learn about other approaches to create interesting works of art.