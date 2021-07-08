Kiawah Island Club Announces Promotions
Scott Dawson, General Manager of the Kiawah Island Club, is delighted to announce new promotions from within the Club’s ranks. Katie Standifer has been named the new Member Services Manager. Seeing an opportunity to realign the organization, the Club also moved Katie’s department under Jacki Allston, who was promoted to Director of Membership and Member Services. There are many obvious synergies between the two departments, and with Jacki’s incredible experience, knowledge of the Club and its Members, this will be a perfect match.crbjbizwire.com
