Collaboration is a key ingredient in the culture of creative and productive workplaces. But it’s not a skill that comes easily to media organizations. Public TV and radio stations in the same city or even within a single university have sometimes seen each other as competitors for the loyalty of local viewers, listeners and members. But as mergers, signal expansions and newsroom collaborations have showed the benefits of coming together, those attitudes are shifting. Watch the webinar Current produced as part of our “In This Together” series, featuring Kevin Martin, CEO of Ideastream Public Media in Cleveland, and Scott Finn, CEO of the newly merged Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS.