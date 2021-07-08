Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1
Chris Young and Kane Brown have claimed the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase country radio chart this week with their hit song, "Famous Friends." This gives Young his 12th career No.1 single and Brown his 6th. Chris had this to say about the good news, "Finding out you have the number one song in Country Music is such a crazy feeling. My career started with a #37 #52 #37 in that order. If you had asked me if I ever thought I'd be celebrating my 12th number one... just wow... no words. @kanebrown_music so proud to share this one with you brother!
