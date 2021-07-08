Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1

antiMUSIC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Young and Kane Brown have claimed the No. 1 spot on the Mediabase country radio chart this week with their hit song, "Famous Friends." This gives Young his 12th career No.1 single and Brown his 6th. Chris had this to say about the good news, "Finding out you have the number one song in Country Music is such a crazy feeling. My career started with a #37 #52 #37 in that order. If you had asked me if I ever thought I'd be celebrating my 12th number one... just wow... no words. @kanebrown_music so proud to share this one with you brother!

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kane Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Mediabase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
Related
MusicKBOE Radio

ZAC BROWN BAND, CHRIS YOUNG & MORE DROP NEW MUSIC

It was another great weekend for new music, with Zac Brown Band, Chris Young and more dropping new tunes. Zac Brown Band treated fans to not one, but two new songs. The tracks, “Out in the Middle” and “Old Love Song,” were both co-written by Zac, Luke Combs, Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton. “Getting to write with Luke Combs for the first time was great,” Zac shared on “Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen.” “He’s got great sensibility for parts and then singing along, man, what a voice,” adding, “Luke’s a great writer and of course he’s an amazing singer, and it was fun. I hope we do more together.”
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

And The Saddest Country Song Of All Time Is…

The Write-Ins There were a couple of songs that got enough write-in votes that they probably should have been included on our list of songs to choose from. But by far the most popular write-in song was “You Should Be Here” by Cole Swindell. A few others that were popular...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Boot

LISTEN: Why Miranda Lambert Always Cries While Performing

Miranda Lambert's happy tears are associated with much more than just her signature song. When the country superstar steps back from the microphone and brings her hands to her face, she's got family and friends on her mind. This week's episode of the The Secret History of Country Music podcast...
CelebritiesPopculture

Dierks Bentley Brings Daughter Evie on Stage To Sing 'Different for Girls'

Audience members attending Dierks Bentley's set during Chicago's Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 10 got a sweet surprise when the country star brought his 12-year-old daughter Evie out on stage to join him in singing his hit "Different for Girls." Evie, who is Bentley's oldest child, held her own with her dad on stage, showing off her impressive voice and proving that talent runs in the family.
MusicPosted by
Q985

Tim McGraw Joins Alabama for an Unforgettable Onstage Moment [Watch]

Alabama played a back-to-back set of shows at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena over the July 4th weekend, both kicking off a new stretch of shows on their 50th anniversary tour and also celebrating the venue's reopening following COVID-19 shutdowns. In addition to marking those two important milestones, the group's Saturday night...
Celebritieswkml.com

Kane Brown Takes Family On The Road, Shares Pictures

Kane Brown took his wife and toddler Kingsley on the road this past weekend (7/17-18) while he performed a show at Country Thunder. Kane’s wife Katelyn shared some pictures of the family on the road on her Instagram, writing, “had such a special weekend with the family! Finally got to go to daddy’s shows! 💕 thank you @alexalvga for always capturing the most special moments.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown & Young Thug Show Out For Davido's "Shopping Spree" Video

Davido has a penchant for making summer anthems, as do Young Thug and Chris Brown -- individually and as a duo. So, when you bring all three artists together, you're bound to have a hit on your hands. Last year, the three artists teamed up on Davido's album, A Better Time, for the track, "Shopping Spree." Now, all three of them have reconnected for the song's official music video. The summery vibe reflects summer love as a young man pursues a woman while his friends serve as his hypemen on the sidelines. Thug delivers his performance in an art class while painting a young model. Breezy joins the three for a night-time summer party, perfectly fitting the vibe of the song.
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Interview: Charlie Worsham Is Still Hungry — But He’s More Content, Too

It's been four years and a few months since Charlie Worsham last released new music, but he's been anywhere but gone. You can find him on Eric Church's Heart & Soul collection, which arrived in April; on Carrie Underwood's My Savior gospel album, an Easter 2021 release; and on Okie, the 2019 record from Vince Gill, with whom Worsham also toured for a time. He's a former temporary member of Old Crow Medicine Show, too, having stepped in after guitarist Chance McCoy left the band in 2019.
MusicPosted by
People

Live Nation to Offer Special $20 'All-In' Concert Tickets to Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Maroon 5 and More

On Thursday, Live Nation announced that it will be offering tickets to a number of select shows for only $20 — including fees! — to celebrate the return of live music. Among the country artists participating in the promotion are the likes of Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and the Zac Brown Band.
Nashville, TNnashvillelifestyles.com

Meet Kane Brown

It's a perfect spring day in Nashville—sunny and crisp, with the low buzz of a city emerging from COVID-19 like the coming cicada-pocolypse—and country artist Kane Brown is in a particularly cheerful mood. The rising chart-topper just got back from his one-year-old daughter Kingsley’s first swimming lesson, and fatherly pride...
MLBsoundslikenashville.com

Kane Brown and blackbear Drop Pop Collab, ‘Memory’

Kane Brown is back with a newly-released pop collaboration, teaming up with singer/songwriter/producer blackbear for the groove-heavy “Memory.”. Featuring a rumbling vocal blend and “unforgettable” flow, the track tells a tale of trying to hold on to a relationship on the rocks. And it’s matched by an otherworldly video. Produced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy