Chris Young and Kane Brown Take Their 'Famous Friends' To No. 1

Davido has a penchant for making summer anthems, as do Young Thug and Chris Brown -- individually and as a duo. So, when you bring all three artists together, you're bound to have a hit on your hands. Last year, the three artists teamed up on Davido's album, A Better Time, for the track, "Shopping Spree." Now, all three of them have reconnected for the song's official music video. The summery vibe reflects summer love as a young man pursues a woman while his friends serve as his hypemen on the sidelines. Thug delivers his performance in an art class while painting a young model. Breezy joins the three for a night-time summer party, perfectly fitting the vibe of the song.