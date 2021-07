Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong. The couple recently enjoyed a date night at Barcade in New York City and they weren't shy about showing some PDA. The 33-year-old singer looked chic as ever in a pink dress with a thigh-high slit, heels, a leather jacket and a matching fuzzy pink bucket hat. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old rapper was also stylish in a deep purple shirt and leather pants. A source tells ET that the two had "so much fun" playing arcade games with friends until 3 a.m.