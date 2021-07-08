Ford Mustang Mach-E just beat out 10 competitors: 'This award is a massive deal'

For several weeks now, Sandy Munro, owner of engineering firm Munro & Associates and one of the faces of the company’s Munro Live YouTube channel, has been steadily disassembling a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. His team has taken a look at the undercarriage, front end, frunk, and cargo area, among other places. More recently, they focused on the Mustang Mach-E battery by completely removing the entire pack from the vehicle and taking apart its casing. While the team has yet to really teardown the battery, they analyzed the outer layers and found some interesting details about its construction that may indicate what lies in store for them in the near future.