Detroit, MI

Ford Mustang Mach-E just beat out 10 competitors: 'This award is a massive deal'

Detroit Free Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one at Ford Motor Co. wants to say they were shocked but, behind the scenes, people are stunned and overjoyed and celebrating. Car and Driver magazine named the Mustang Mach-E as better than 10 competitors in a head-to-head review of all-electric vehicles to win a debut "Best EV of the Year" award from one of the most respected, authoritative and discriminating automotive magazines in the world.

CarsFOXBusiness

Ford made a $1.8 million Mustang mistake

When you make a list, it's good to check it twice. Ford is offering 450 Australian Mustang Mach 1 buyers $4,040 each after an error was discovered in the car's marketing material that promised features it doesn't have. According to Car Advice, the promotional brochure said the Mach 1 was...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is Officially EV of the Year

Electric vehicles are the automotive industry’s newest addition. Every major automaker has either produced or is actively working on a new electric vehicle for its lineup. This has resulted in some amazing creations like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model S Plaid, and many more. With all the new EVs out, there is some big competition. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the best EV this year.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Used To Set New UK Record For EV Energy Use

One of the biggest challenges automakers like Ford face as each work to convert to electric power is convincing the world that EVs are viable for long-distance driving. Range anxiety is very real, as is a general lack of infrastructure in terms of EV charging stations, at least compared to the number of gas stations already in place. Thus, a new EV energy use record set by a trio of drivers in a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E recently should help change at least a few minds in that regard.
Buying Carsautomotiveworld.com

Exhilarating electric performance: online ordering for Ford Mustang Mach-E GT starts today

The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT – the most exciting, most driver-focussed version of Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV – is now available to order in the UK from £67,225. Propelled by more torque than any production Ford road-vehicle ever offered to customers in Europe, the Mustang Mach-E GT can sprint from 0-62 mph in 3.7 seconds 1 – making it Ford’s fastest accelerating European five-seater ever.
CarsTimes Union

Review: Why the Ford Mustang Mach-E Is One of the Most Complete EVs to Date

At a certain point, technology matures. Over the past 20 years, the original wave of jokes about crappy cell-phone reception spewed by standups and echoed by actors on both the big and the small screen has gone the way of equally dated complaints about pixelated internet video, hallmarks of an era whose digital frustrations and foibles have receded comfortably into the rearview.
Buying Carscommunitynewspapers.com

2021 Mustang Mach-E won Best Utility Vehicle because it’s amazing

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Here’s a feature you didn’t know you wanted — the 2021 Mustang Mach-E recognizes you when you get near it. The e-latch presents an illuminated button and with one simple touch, the door opens. It knows when you leave, too, and locks itself. Built from all...
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford Mach-E Vs Tesla Model Y: Suspension & HV Wire Comparison

In the latest episode of Munro Live, Sandy Munro together with Cory Steuben, suspension expert and President of Munro & Associates, and Al Steier, VP of Technology at Munro & Associates, take a closer look at the Ford Mustang Mach-E suspension and high voltage wiring. To make it more interesting,...
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford Will Address Mustang Mach-E Overheating From Regen Braking

Ford has already provided responses related to the Mustang Mach-E issue that has left some vehicles stranded in Norway. The brand says a software update should work to fix the problem. Reportedly, according to Motor.no, and later translated and reported by Teslarati, multiple Mustang Mach-E's have been rendered inoperable for...
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Suspension Gets High Marks From Munro: Video

Former Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on disassembling a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for several weeks now. So far, that process has included examining the Mach-E’s undercarriage, frunk area, door assembly, rear cargo area, pillars, front end, seats, and battery pack, comparing its engineering to its rivals, and conducting a thorough battery analysis. Now, Munro is back with a closer look at the Mach-E suspension.
Carsmotor1.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E fragrance brings back the smell of petrol

Want to buy a Ford Mustang Mach-E but holding back because you'll miss the smell of petrol? Well, you're not alone. In fact, a Blue Oval-commissioned survey reveals that one in five drivers said that they’d miss the smell of petrol the most when swapping to an electric vehicle. Almost 70 percent of these admitted that they miss the smell of petrol to some degree.
Worldfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach 1 Brochure Snafu Costs Ford Big Money In Australia

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, like its less track-focused pony relatives, is a truly global model, as Ford offers the model in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Unfortunately, the very first buyers down under received a rather unfortunate surprise, as their cars ultimately came more sparsely equipped than they expected. The revelation, due to errors in the promotional material for the Mach 1, resulted in a remedy that left the select group of owners unsatisfied, and now Ford Australia has rolled out a second compensation scheme for them, as reported by CarAdvice.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Analysis Reveals Some Secrets: Video

For several weeks now, Sandy Munro, owner of engineering firm Munro & Associates and one of the faces of the company’s Munro Live YouTube channel, has been steadily disassembling a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. His team has taken a look at the undercarriage, front end, frunk, and cargo area, among other places. More recently, they focused on the Mustang Mach-E battery by completely removing the entire pack from the vehicle and taking apart its casing. While the team has yet to really teardown the battery, they analyzed the outer layers and found some interesting details about its construction that may indicate what lies in store for them in the near future.

