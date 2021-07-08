Whitmer requests USDA disaster designation for several counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has sent a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack requesting a disaster designation for several Michigan counties affected by severe weather. Gov. Whitmer also requested the USDA make available any other possible aid under the Federal Crop Insurance Program or other USDA programs to help Michigan’s hard-working farmers with recovering.www.wilx.com
