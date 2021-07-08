Synergy Mill: Makerspace is a ‘launchpad for adventure’
To call Synergy Mill a makerspace doesn’t really do justice to the facility inside the NEXT Manufacturing building on Birnie Street in West Greenville. According to co-founder Joey Loman, the coworking space/community workshop is like a gymnasium where, for a monthly fee, tools and professional equipment meet people with creative ideas and a desire to learn how to turn those ideas into something tangible.upstatebusinessjournal.com
