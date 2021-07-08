American Horror Stories Official Trailer Released
The beloved American Horror Story series has officially been given the spinoff treatment. Ryan Murphy's new spinoff series, American Horror Stories, moves from the story-per-season method of the flagship program to an episodic anthology format. Each episode of American Horror Stories will deal with a different scenario and set of characters. There is quite a lot for fans to get excited about and we finally have our first look at the chilling new adventure.comicbook.com
Comments / 0