HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up With Cxmmunity To Deliver 50 Xbox Kits To Over 50 HBCUs

While Space Jam: A New Legacy managed to knock Marvel's Black Widow off the top of the box office charts last weekend, and LeBron James has been crowing about the takings of the movie in its first week, there is one person who definitely isn't as on board with the hybrid sequel as some fans, and that is the director of the original '90s Space Jam movie, Joe Pytka. While the sequel has been a long time coming, and changes in technology have made the new movie a less 2D affair, Pytka has given his verdict and it is more critical than even some of the worst critics' reviews.