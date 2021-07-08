Cancel
HHW Gaming: Xbox Teams Up With Cxmmunity To Deliver 50 Xbox Kits To Over 50 HBCUs

By Bernard Beanz Smalls
Cover picture for the article

Xbox continues to do great things when it comes to shining light on gamers of color and pushing for diversity in the gaming community. Thursday (Jul.8), Xbox revealed that it partnered with Cxmmunity, a nonprofit that works tirelessly to shine a light on Black and Brown gamers and increase diversity within the gaming industry, Warner Bros and Space Jam: A New Legacy for a very dope cause, and that is to provide Xbox Kits to more than 50+ HBCUs to build new gaming labs.

