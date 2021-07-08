Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Atlanta NXS Advance
• Riley Herbst comes into Saturday’s Credit Karma Money 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway fresh off a seventh-place drive last Saturday in the Henry 180 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The finish kept Herbst and his No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang in the playoff hunt with only nine races remaining before the cutoff to make the 12-driver playoff field. Herbst is currently 43 points behind 12th-place Brandon Brown. Herbst can either use the next nine races to point his way into the playoffs or score a win and immediately earn a playoff berth.speedwaydigest.com
