‘Black Widow’ Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

Black Widow was finally released this week and saw the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romonaff/Black Widow as well as a star-studded lineup of franchise newcomers. One such first-timer is David Harbour, the actor best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in the new movie, and he's made it clear that he would love to play the character again. The actor has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content on Instagram in honor of Black Widow's release, and his latest photos with the movie's stuntwomen feature a hilarious caption.