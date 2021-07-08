Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Black Widow’ Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’

By THR staff
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black Widow cinematographer Gabriel Beristain is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen. Beristain has worked on a string of Marvel movies, including the Thor films and The Avengers handling additional photography. Most recently, he served as director of photography on Black Widow, which arrives simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow, and she’s joined by a cast including Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
748K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Gabriel Beristain
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
David Harbour
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr#Cinematographer#Behind The Screen#Thr#Avengers#Disney#Premier Access#The Red Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

The Absolute Worst Superhero Pose Is Not Black Widow’s

Black Widow is finally out. Marvel fans have waited long enough to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – over two years, in fact. And Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) rightly pointed out how ridiculous Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) looked in her superhero pose, sliding on her knees and flipping her.
TennisNew York Post

Scarlett Johansson ‘quickly killed’ Black Widow’s sexy blond look

Outspoken “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson continues to have her franchise character’s back. After years of anticipation, Marvel’s leading lady joined her Avengers counterparts and finally starred in her own stand-alone film. Leading up to the July 9 premiere of “Black Widow,” Johansson, 36, caused a bit of a stir...
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Kevin Feige says Yelena Belova will carry the Black Widow legacy

Kevin Feige has promised Yelena Belova will carry the legacy of Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena alongside Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' movie, and Kevin - the President of Marvel Studios - is sure that she'll continue the character's legacy "in her own way".
MoviesMLive.com

How to Watch Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’

Marvel Studios’ latest creation, Black Widow, is now available for streaming. Also premiering in theaters today (July 9), this action-packed adventure flick dives into Natasha Romanoff’s past. The “Back Widow” must face the dark realities of her life pre-avengers—confronting unresolved conflicts from her time as a spy. You can stream...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Belle’: Film Review | Cannes 2021

Perhaps the most ambitious film to date by Japanese animator Mamoru Hosoda, which he himself describes as “the one I’ve been waiting to make,” Belle alternates between a quiet little town where its painfully insecure heroine lives and an exciting, wildly imaginative futureworld that takes your breath away with its beauty. Unfortunately, this enchanting virtual universe is only an Internet pipe dream where people take refuge in idealized avatars to escape the pain of the real world.
MoviesWDW News Today

REVIEW: Marvel’s “Black Widow” Exceeds Expectations

I wanted to begin by saying that I had the pleasure of seeing Black Widow in an actual cinema and it was such a great experience. I got the chills seeing the opening Marvel logo come up on the big screen for the first time in a long time. You don’t realize how much you appreciate something until its gone, and I’m so grateful the movie going experience has returned.
Movieswcbe.org

Black Widow

It's fun to see two very sharp young women navigating successfully what was a man's world!. You both have killed so many people. Your ledgers must be dripping, just gushing red. I couldn't be more proud of you.’ Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour): [to Natasha and Yelena]. What helps me through...
CelebritiesComicBook

David Harbour Has the Perfect Caption For Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Black Widow’s Stuntwomen

Black Widow was finally released this week and saw the return of Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romonaff/Black Widow as well as a star-studded lineup of franchise newcomers. One such first-timer is David Harbour, the actor best known for playing Chief Jim Hopper on Stranger Things. Harbour plays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in the new movie, and he's made it clear that he would love to play the character again. The actor has been sharing some fun behind-the-scenes content on Instagram in honor of Black Widow's release, and his latest photos with the movie's stuntwomen feature a hilarious caption.
Fargo, NDhpr1.com

​Cate Shortland’s ‘Black Widow’

The prerequisites for continued Marvel Cinematic Universe domination are met: a script balancing eye-popping action and emotionally-charged character development; a narrative that functions as a standalone entertainment but also plugs directly into the massive, always-expanding mainframe; an expert ensemble capable of playing both tongue-in-cheek metanarrative and earnest pathos as required from scene to scene. And as an added bonus for those who keep their scorecards up to date, we finally learn what happened in Budapest.
Moviessportswar.com

Just back from seeing Black Widow at the theater. Regal has a new screen

Thing they're doing called ScreenX. It's where they project on the side walls as well. It sounded a lot cooler than it turned out to be. First, it didn't use all screens all the time. Usually just for shots like fight scenes or landscape. I'd say about 50% of the movie used the side screens.
Columbus, GAwrbl.com

The Screen Scene: Black Widow and The Forever Purge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Last year the global pandemic closed movie theaters across the nation and eliminated the summer blockbuster season. Now that vaccinations have been rolled out, theaters are re-opening and trying to get back on their financial feet. Over the past fifteen months, movie fans have grown accustomed to watching their favorite films from their sofas, so film distributors have unleashed their not-so-secret weapon: sequels.
Movies25yearslatersite.com

Beyond the Screen #5: Black Widow is the Right Film at the Wrong Time

In a new weekly column called Beyond the Screen, author A. J. Black unpacks what we’re all discussing from the world of cinema and television. This time, as Black Widow makes its long awaited debut, he talks about why it took so long to arrive…. There are two ironies about...
Movies/Film

‘Black Widow’ Scene Breakdown: Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh Walk Us Through a Fight Sequence

Marvel has had a history of taking promising filmmakers who may have previously flown under the radar, and putting them in a position to succeed on a national level. Some accuse the studio of sanding down all their unique edges to fit these talents into the ongoing franchise machine and, personally, I can see where they’re coming from. But sometimes it’s nice to be reminded that there is still plenty of craft and intention put into individual moments in these MCU movies, and that’s just what this new behind-the-scenes clip does.
MoviesIGN

Taskmaster’s True Identity in Black Widow Explained

With the release of Marvel’s Black Widow movie, we finally know the answer to the film’s biggest mystery: Who is Taskmaster?. We’re going to recap everything we learned about this new MCU version of Taskmaster, explain the character's big twist, and compare the movie version to the very different comic book version.
MoviesElite Daily

Here's How Black Widow Revealed The Taskmaster's Origin Story

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans had a lot of expectations for Black Widow. Chief among them was the promise of a new slate of villains, which may or may not thread through the films that follow it. Notably, the Taskmaster, who was teased in promotions for the film, caught audiences’ imaginations. But despite hope that the character would be an antagonist extraordinaire, the Taskmaster’s origin story in Black Widow turned out to be a lot smaller and more personal than fans might have expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy