‘Black Widow’ Cinematographer Gabriel Beristain Featured in THR’s ‘Behind the Screen’
Black Widow cinematographer Gabriel Beristain is featured in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen. Beristain has worked on a string of Marvel movies, including the Thor films and The Avengers handling additional photography. Most recently, he served as director of photography on Black Widow, which arrives simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Black Widow, and she’s joined by a cast including Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina.www.hollywoodreporter.com
Comments / 0