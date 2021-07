‘Wellington Paranormal’ is the horror comedy that genre fans have been waiting for and it’s far more than a silly ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ spin-off. Television has become a haven for cutting edge horror content and there are greater risks being taken with programs that gleefully deconstruct the genre or combine it together with other extremes, as if it’s some Frankenstein’s monster. Horror comedies grow progressively savvy and have never had more material to pull from or more freedom to experiment. What We Do in the Shadows is one of the most popular examples to come out in the past few years, and the series allows Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi to push their unpredictable vampire comedy to ridiculous places. One of the most appealing aspects of both the film and television versions of What We Do in the Shadows is the distinct world that they create, yet this paranormal potpourri fully realizes its potential in Wellington Paranormal, an exceptional spin-off that often surpasses its blood-sucking sister series.