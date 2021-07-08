home-cooking

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Instant Pots have been a hot addition to any kitchen arsenal for a couple of years now. The name promises to cut down on time in the kitchen, and advertisers love to sell home cooks on tons of delicious, totally hands-off meals. And it's true – Instant Pots can be a total game changer, and a powerful tool in the hands of a busy parent or young professional just trying to get dinner on the table. The key to all of this is getting to know how to use your pot correctly. Especially for new users, it's easy to make common mistakes that are the difference between being an Instant Pot pro and a disappointed buyer with the pot collecting dust in your cabinet. These are the most common mistakes people make, and how to avoid them.