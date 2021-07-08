Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

home-cooking

By Brandon Rich
Posted by 
Wide Open Eats
Wide Open Eats
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Home cooks know that certain kitchen tasks are easier when you have the right kitchen tools. While there are a lot of gadgets and gizmos out there that promise to make cooking more simple, specialized kitchen utensils don't have to be crazy or out of this world to get the job done. Take the electric knife, for example.

www.wideopeneats.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

 https://www.wideopeneats.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Poultry#Bread Knife#Fish#Kitchen Knife#The Best Electric Knives#Diy#Upholstery#Cadillac#Cordless Electric#American Angler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Amazon
Related
Home & GardenPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Ditch the Boring Plastic With These Pioneer Woman Dish Sets

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If you're a kitchen decor enthusiast, then you're probably familiar with the Pioneer Woman collection. Ree Drummond, the creator behind the iconic brand, is known for adding floral design flair to what would otherwise be boring dishware. Not only do you get beautiful kitchen accessories, but Pioneer Woman dishes are also affordable! Pioneer woman's kitchen sets include instant pots, kitchen towels, measuring cups, oven mitts, pot holders, tumblers, nesting bowl sets, and more perfect for every cowgirl kitchen. Today, though, we'll focus on her beautiful dish sets.
RecipesEpicurious

$183 vs $17 Pizza: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Pro chef Frank Proto from The Institute of Culinary Education and home cook Bianca are swapping supplies and hitting the kitchen! We set Bianca up with the finest ingredients from chef Frank’s kitchen along with his recipe for a decadent $183 pizza. With lots of ingredients (and questions to accompany them,) food scientist Rose dialed in for a tutorial teleconference to help Bianca along the way. Meanwhile over with chef Frank, a much more typical $17 worth of ingredients were being finessed in his quest to make a pizza up to his standards without the usual arsenal. There are truly no losers when it comes to pizza - but let's see which one came out best.
RecipesAllrecipes.com

5 Mistakes Too Many Home Cooks Are Making With the Instant Pot

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Instant Pots have been a hot addition to any kitchen arsenal for a couple of years now. The name promises to cut down on time in the kitchen, and advertisers love to sell home cooks on tons of delicious, totally hands-off meals. And it's true – Instant Pots can be a total game changer, and a powerful tool in the hands of a busy parent or young professional just trying to get dinner on the table. The key to all of this is getting to know how to use your pot correctly. Especially for new users, it's easy to make common mistakes that are the difference between being an Instant Pot pro and a disappointed buyer with the pot collecting dust in your cabinet. These are the most common mistakes people make, and how to avoid them.
RecipesIowa Falls Times-Citizen

Cooks Corner

With the heat we've had and watering our garden, we've had some beautiful, tasty vegetables. I'm sure many of you have also. I'm not a fan of radishes, but I still enjoy growing them, cutting them up and sharing with others. But not all of them since my husband loves...
Electronicscountryliving.com

6 Best Electric Smokers to Heat Up Your Home-Cooking Game

There's nothing like the taste of smoked meat — brisket, wings, you name it. But trying to get that amazing flavor without an electric smoker is definitely a hassle. That's why investing in an electric smoker is a great option for home chefs who want to up their meals — even if you're a beginner cook. Here’s our list of the best electric smokers on the market right now.
Public HealthKSLTV

Why The Shift To Home Cooking Might Outlast The Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — At its onset, the pandemic forced many of us to fix our own meals at home. Now, many restaurants are largely back in the swing of things, but new data suggests many customers are not about to drop home-cooked meals to come back. “Grocery shopping has...
RecipesBarbecuebible.com

How to Cook Over a Campfire

“To poke a wood fire is more solid enjoyment than almost anything else in the world.”. Feeding yourself and other people during an outdoor adventure can be one of the most gratifying experiences of your culinary life. Whether you’re a car or RV camper, backpacker, biker, boater, or weekend hiker, you can eat exceedingly well. Food always tastes better when cooked over a campfire and seasoned with the Great Outdoors!
Idaho Stateeastidahonews.com

East Idaho Eats: North Hi-Way Café serving home cooked meals for 87 years

IDAHO FALLS — North Hi-Way Café is the longest continually operating restaurant in the state of Idaho. The eatery has been around for 87 years in the same building at 460 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls. There have been many changes in Idaho Falls over the decades, but North Hi-Way Café has stayed true to its mission of ‘Home Cookin’ When You’re Not Home Cookin.’
Restaurantsvisitbrookingssd.com

Cook’s Kitchen: “When You’re Here, You’re Home”

Since 1950, Cook’s Kitchen in downtown Brookings has been a breakfast and lunch staple. It’s a favorite for locals, students and alums, especially on SDSU game days when a home-cooked meal and large portion sizes are almost required to start your day. Cook’s is a family-owned business, operated by Greg...
Food & DrinksRefinery29

Take A Look Inside This Vegan Cook’s Zen North London Home

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we’re invited into women's homes to see how they’ve made the space their own and curated their surroundings to complement their lifestyle. In partnership with LG, which champions wellness within the home, we discover how our favourite creators are practising sustainability in their daily lives: through healthy eating, energy saving, reducing food waste and more.
NFLPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Grill Gladly With the 3 Best Picnic Grills Perfect for Summer Barbecues

There's something wonderful about a summertime picnic: grilling up hot dogs on skewers, eating watermelon, sitting at a picnic table, and enjoying your meal completely outdoors is a great way to enjoy an afternoon with the family. If you don't have any firepits to cook over, investing in a picnic grill is a great way to enjoy outdoor cooking at your leisure, so you can cook up everyone's favorites and throw a BBQ anywhere. It can be tempting to spend your hard earned cash on home decor and other home improvement solutions, but snagging a pellet grill, portable gas grill, or char-griller is the real way to go. Would you rather look at a nice lamp inside or char-broil a good steak outside? Yeah, we thought so.
Recipespurewow.com

9 Types of Shellfish That Are Easier to Cook at Home Than You Think

You and shrimp go way back. In fact, it’s one of your go-to proteins for quick weeknight dinners, since it cooks up in a flash. But it’s far from the only shellfish you can tackle at home—there are a ton of other tasty types to experiment with. In fact, there are two categories of shellfish: crustaceans (like crab and lobster) and mollusks, which include bivalves (like clams and mussels) and cephalopods (like squid and octopus). Here are nine types of shellfish that you can easily pull off at home, plus recipes to get you started.
Recipestheprincegeorgejournal.com

Queenie Cooks: Ratatouille

If you dearly love summer vegetables like I do, Ratatouille is the perfect dish for combining the tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, and bell pepper that suddenly are all ripening at once!. While the mystique of a French name might bring to mind some complicated, exotic culinary marvel, in reality, Ratatouille is...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Mail

Teenager, 13, set to turn a $3 bag of Doritos into $20,000 after finding a 'rare puffy' chip – and now her dad wants a share of the fortune because he bought the packet

The saying 'cheap as chips' doesn't apply to one Australian teenager who is set to make a fortune after finding a rare 'puffy' Dorito. Gold Coast student Rylee Stuart first debuted the air-filled corn chip - they are usually always flat - on TikTok where the clip quickly went viral gathering 2million views.
Restaurantsmashed.com

This Is What Makes Burger King's Whoppers So Delicious

With Burger King welcoming more than 11 million guests around the world, you have to wonder what's keeping them coming back (according to the chain itself). Is it the customer service? The flavorful chicken sandwiches? Could it be the zesty onion rings? Or maybe, just maybe it's one huge fan favorite staple — The Whopper. The product of a redesign of the company's process for cooking burgers, the menu item was introduced three years after the famed establishment's opening in 1954 and has been a number one among fans for decades. In fact, according to one of the co-founders of the restaurant, Jim McLamore, the name itself represented something he knew was going to be big, in size and customer indulgence (via The Washington Post).

Comments / 0

Community Policy