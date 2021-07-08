Gossip Girl: How the Reboot Avoided the Infamous Dan Humphrey Problem
When the original Gossip Girl closed up shop, one plot twist that always rankled fans was the decision to reveal Dan Humphrey as the titular blogger. Lonely Boy! Of all people! It didn’t make sense, of course, and it’s been a sticking point for viewers ever since the six-season show ended in 2012. So when Gossip Girl alum Joshua Safran—a writer and executive producer on the original series—got the chance to helm a reboot, he set about thinking of a way to right this eternal wrong. His solution? Establishing who Gossip Girl was in the very first episode.www.vanityfair.com
