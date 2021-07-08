Gossip Girl: How the Reboot Avoided the Infamous Dan Humphrey Problem

The Gossip Girl reboot is already the talk of the town, but did you really expect anything less? Following its premiere on HBO Max on July 8, fans have gone wild as they dissect all the little references to the original series, get to know more about the up-and-coming cast, and become enthralled with the show's interesting new twists. With just one episode, people quickly began wondering if there would be more seasons. After all, the original series went on for six seasons.