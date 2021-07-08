Derek Carr Has Super Bowl Expectations, and He Already Revealed Which Team’s ‘Butt’ He Hopes to Beat
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is either an optimist or an idiot. After seven full seasons in the NFL, it may even be possible that he’s both. Carr has spent recent weeks trying to woo Packers receiver Davante Adams, his former college teammate, to join the Raiders in 2022. Instead of going with a box of chocolates or a handwritten poem, the veteran quarterback has a new strategy.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0