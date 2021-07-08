Universal Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime and IMDb TV After Peacock Run

Amazon and Sony Pictures TV have struck a deal to bring the legendary producer's extensive catalog to the two streaming services. The titles headed to Amazon and IMDb TV are Maude, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, 227, Good Times, the original One Day at a Time, Diff’rent Strokes, Sanford & Son and its spinoff Sanford. Diff’rent Strokes and 227 will debut on Prime Video on Thursday, with The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son and Sanford set to debut later in the year. IMDb TV will roll out All in the Family, Good Times, Maude and One Day at a Time on Thursday. “Life is a collaboration," said Lear, who turns 99 on July 27, in a statement. "Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content, but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”