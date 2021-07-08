Cancel
Universal Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime and IMDb TV After Peacock Run

By Umberto Gonzalez
TheWrap
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amazon’s streaming services, Prime Video and IMDb TV, signed a multiyear licensing deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, the company announced on Thursday. Starting in 2022, Universal’s live-action films will first become available on Peacock after their initial theatrical releases, before landing exclusively on Prime Video four months later. Universal...

