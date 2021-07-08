Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

A Toast to Beach Reads! Here's What You Should Read Based on Your Favorite Summer Drink

By Emily Weaver
PopSugar
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can't think of a better way to spend a summer day than poolside with a captivating beach read and my favorite cocktail. I just have one (major) problem: I can easily stand in front of my bookshelf for the better half of the day trying to pick what book to read next. It's basically the equivalent of scrolling through Netflix for two hours before deciding on an hour-and-a-half movie. From thrillers to new releases to heartfelt storylines overflowing with romance, I oftentimes have to close my eyes and pick a novel at random, which is not a bad way to go, I might add. So I tried something different this time around. I selected a book that pairs with my go-to summer cocktail. After all, drinks and books go hand in hand — what better way to pick my next read than by basing it off my favorite boozy drink? Join me, and find your next summer book and cocktail combo ahead!

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PetsPosted by
Mashed

You Should Never Let Your Pets Eat Hot Dogs. Here's Why

With summer heating up, opportunities abound for lots of outdoor grilling. And while there are many cookout items that may be appetizing to both people and dogs alike, what's a tasty meal for humans is not always safe for animals to eat. In fact, one of the most common cookout favorites is also one of the worst offenders when it comes to your pet's health — hot dogs. According to Lifehacker, most hot dogs are loaded with salt and fat, neither of which is good for your dog's digestive system.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Ladders

Here’s what drinking coffee actually does to your body

This article was updated on July 8, 2021. Chances are you drink coffee every day without giving it a second thought. You probably put a lot of thought into the foods you eat, possibly adopting the KETO diet, clean eating diet, or Mediterranean diet. But have you ever stopped and though about the drinks you are consumer and wondered, “Is this even good for me?”.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
WBKR

Angel Wants To Know: What Good Books You’re Reading This Summer?

Angel here and inquiring minds want to know...What good books are you reading this summer? Let's call it WHATCHA READING WEDNESDAY. I have to be completely transparent with you all and say I don't get to do a whole bunch of reading on a daily basis. I read my bible as soon as I get up in the morning before the world gets up and then I start my day. I usually begin reading like five books at a time and never get to fully finish any of them. I will take a book to the pool in the summer and the kids interrupt or I start one on the vacation drive and fall asleep never to pick it back up again. I have to do better at finishing the ones I start.
Recipesadvancedmixology.com

15 Lychee Cocktail Recipes: Your New Favorite Summer Drink

Lychee is a tropical fruit that is best known for its sweet and tangy taste. It's also the star ingredient in many of the best lychee cocktail recipes. If you're looking for an easy, refreshing drink to serve at your next get-together, look no further than this list of 15 best lychee drink recipes!
Books & Literatureyadkinripple.com

Kitsey’s Kitchen: My summer reading list

In middle school I kept a spiral notebook with the names of every book I read. The list no doubt included many Nancy Drew and Babysitters Club titles. There may have have been a few Fear Street titles, the teen mystery/horror novels popular in the early 1990s. After a particularly gruesome passage kept me up all night I gave up reading anything by R.L. Stein.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Quiz: Which Literary Fiction Book Should You Read Based On The Book You Want To Write?

Books are magic. And every reader, at some point in time, has thought about what it would feel like to weave some magic of their own, to have the power to change lives like their favorite writers have changed theirs. We might be at different stages in this process – we might already have a book or two under our belts, we might have just started to write our hearts out, we might have an idea fully formed, waiting to be written down, or we might only have a vague desire to someday write a book of our own. But we have all thought about it. We also probably know what kind of book we would want to write, and that has been shaped by the books we have loved, or by books we want to read but haven’t discovered yet.
Malibu, CADaily Californian

5 beach reads to brighten your summer

When the summertime heat gets overwhelming and the scent of sunblock fills the air, it is almost certainly time for a trip to the pool or beach. Surfing, swimming and catching the sun’s rays are staple summer activities, but an afternoon laying on the sand is certainly not complete without a fun, lighthearted beach read.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

You Want Me to Read What?

Book Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. Book Dreams co-hosts Eve and Julie...
Posted by
Addey Vaters

Why You Should Read Stories You Hate

We’ve all been there — settling in for a relaxing evening with a cup of tea ready to read the latest acquisition from the local bookstore, only to disappointed after getting a few chapters in. What sounded like an interesting plot nestled in promising pages encapsulated by some killer cover art ends up a disappointment. The idea might be there, but the execution is bad. Or the execution is fine, but the idea is the same type of thing you’ve read a million times over. Not all writing is good writing. It’s just a fact of life.
Food & DrinksPopSugar

How to Bring Back Sobremesa With the Perfect Snacks and Much-Needed Girl Talk

Dating people from other cultures, making and keeping friends when you're busy adulting, awkward family moments . . . no matter what the topic is, there is nothing as cathartic (and fun!) as a good girl-talk session. Click on the video above and be inspired by Yanina and Gabriela, two friends who were able to finally catch up in person after a year of video chats. From going on a blind date for the first time to keeping a marriage hot during a global pandemic, they had so much to unpack!
Books & LiteratureKXAN

Books To Add To Your Summer Reading List

When daylight stretches to provide a few more hours by the beach, lake, or pool, summer offers the perfect opportunity to read from a variety of genres. Hearth & Soul’s Library Curator, Serena Moyle shares some of her new favorites–trust us, you’ll want to share with all your book-loving friends!
Books & LiteraturePosted by
POPSUGAR

This Bestselling Author's New Book Is the Hot Summer Romance You Need to Read

Bestselling author Jasmine Guillory has written six steamy and sensational romance books, and her latest title, While We Were Dating, is her sexiest hit yet. The new novel, which came out in July, is already raking in rave reviews from countless book-lovers, proving that this story is sweet enough to make anyone swoon. The story follows Anna Gardiner, an actress looking to be Hollywood's next big star, and Ben Stephens, an advertising executive with a flirty side. As the pair's unexpected romance unfolds, this book tells a story that goes deeper than just physical attraction, to explore what it means to be emotionally intimate with another person.
ShoppingUS Magazine

Going Somewhere This Weekend? Here are 4 Photo-Ready Fits You Need Right Now!

We FINALLY have places to go and people to see. That means we all need a wardrobe refresh — because as comfy as they were last year, sweatpants just won’t cut it this summer! For the hottest pieces worthy of all your new plans, Express has got you covered. Read on for four of our absolute favorite (and influencer approved) looks for every summer occasion, from beach-ready ‘fits to date-night glam. Snagging these ASAP will be the easiest choice you make all summer! *Wins world record for fastest add to cart*
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

Books you should read this summer, according to UChicago faculty

Faculty teaching award winners share works that brought them comfort and joy this year. Whether you’re lounging out in the sun or staying in to beat the heat, a good book can be the perfect companion. If you’re looking to pick up a new one, try these suggestions from University of Chicago faculty.
Books & LiteratureJezebel

What Katie Kitamura Thinks You Should Read Right Now

This summer, Jezebel is hosting authors sharing summer reading recommendations from across various genres. Today’s guest is Katie Kitamura, author of the new novel Intimacies, which follows a translater who has left New York for the Hague in the wake of her father’s death and begun working at the international criminal court, where she’s assigned to translate during the trial of a former president accused of war crimes.
TV & VideosJezebel

The Dirtbag's Guide to Iced Coffee

TikTok abounds with java enthusiasts making beautiful and fussy lattés, replete with accoutrements that function primarily for aesthetics. If we are to believe that TikTok is gospel, it seems that everyone with a need or desire for caffeine is now a self-trained barista. Consider this rose milk latté, which features heart-shaped, rose-scented oat milk ice cubes; a milk frother; and a Nespresso machine. The result is beautiful, but it’s an awful lot of fuss for a morning beverage that might taste disgusting. Though there is a part of me that wishes I had the energy to treat my morning repast with this same sort of reverence, I know myself. Convenience trumps aesthetics, every time. If it is available, I will always take the dirtbag option, and my decision to do so is usually the right one.
Food & DrinksPopSugar

A New Dip Has Arrived at Trader Joe's, and It's Already Getting Rave Reviews

First came Trader Joe's Everything but the Elote Seasoning, a delicious mix of chile pepper, Parmesan cheese, chipotle powder, cumin, dried cilantro, and sea salt inspired by Mexican street corn (known as elote, which means "corn cob" in Spanish). The seasoning is freakin' delicious, in fact, so much so that TJ's knew we needed more . . . and oh, did we get it. Let us introduce you to Everything but the Elote Dip, the newest "it" dip to hit shelves at Trader Joe's. This isn't just your ordinary yogurt dip with Everything but the Elote sprinkled in: it also contains small kernels of sweet yellow corn! The dip is tangy, zesty, creamy, and slightly smoky, and we approve of it all. Even Instagram user Trader Joe's List says, "The hype is real about this new dip! It's tangy, garlicky with notes of Parmesan. Double down and try it with the Everything but the Elote dippers!"

Comments / 0

Community Policy