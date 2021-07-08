Telltale Signs You're About To Watch A Really Bad Movie

Whether you are a movie buff or more of a once-in-a-blue-moon type of movie watcher, there are some pretty telltale signs when you're about to watch a bad film. Some are more obvious than others, and other times you might find yourself an hour into a movie, wondering why you started it in the first place. Hindsight is always 20/20, but if you knew how to spot a bad movie from the beginning, it might save you hours of your life in the future. Redditors share the telltale signs that the movie you're about to watch is a bad one, so scroll through and check out their words of wisdom to save yourself some time in the future.