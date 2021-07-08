SOC Telemed CEO plans to help telemedicine ‘just become medicine’
The local acute-care telemedicine provider went public via a blank-check merger in November and scooped up another company in March.www.bizjournals.com
The local acute-care telemedicine provider went public via a blank-check merger in November and scooped up another company in March.www.bizjournals.com
The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
Comments / 0