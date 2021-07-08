SOC Telemed CEO plans to help telemedicine ‘just become medicine’

We have heard about telemedicine where you’re able to talk to your doctor on a video call. However, shouldn’t telemedicine be more than just a video call? What if I could tell you of a company that can take telemedicine to a new level, able to monitor your heart, your lungs in the comfort of your own home. We are going to show you that today. Our success spotlight features Mahesh Mulumudi, CEO and Co-Founder of Steth IO to discuss his innovative technology can do just that.