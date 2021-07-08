Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota congressman announces kidney cancer has resurfaced

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
© Greg Nash

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) announced on Thursday that his kidney cancer has come back.

Hagedorn was first diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in February 2019.

On Thursday, he said the new discovery was “surprising” because he was told 14 weeks ago that no cancer was detected.

“Over the weekend, recent tests conducted at the Mayo Clinic revealed a reoccurrence of my kidney cancer,” Hagedorn wrote in a statement.

“The new diagnosis was surprising considering that just 14 weeks ago no cancer was detected. But, as every cancer survivor knows, you fight the disease each and every day. Even the best of recoveries present unexpected challenges like I am facing,” he added.

In a tweet on Thursday, the two-term congressman said "I remain upbeat and view the future as bright."

Hagedorn said his doctors consider his response to treatment and recovery to be “exceptional.”

“Since that time, I have maintained a full, active schedule in Congress, campaigned aggressively for re-election, and lived and enjoyed life to the fullest,” he added.

He added that him and his doctors are “very encouraged” by a new drug, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA), that is “available to attack this type of cancer.”

The lawmaker assured his constituents that he will continue to fight for his district “with the highest level of energy and enthusiasm.”

“The earliest possible detection and treatment of cancer and other serious illnesses provides the best chance to defeat the disease and live the longest and best life possible. I encourage anyone who has missed annual medical exams and cancer screenings to please make an appointment today. It could save your life,” the representative wrote.

Hagedorn ran for a second term in 2020 despite his diagnosis. He beat former Rep. Dan Feehan (D-Minn.), who Hagedorn ousted in the 2018 election, by more than 11,000 votes, according to The New York Times.

