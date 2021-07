OCEANPORT – Several of Monmouth Park’s most popular events – including the Jersey Shore Food Truck Festival and the Classic Car Show and Oldies Day – are back on the calendar this summer following a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. “We are thrilled to be able to bring back some of the Jersey Shore’s most recognizable and popular events,” said Brian Skirka, Monmouth Park’s marketing manager. “We have worked tirelessly over the past decade to create, host and grow family friendly, budget conscious events for all ages.