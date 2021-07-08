Stockpile Now Offers No Commission and No Fee Trading, Plus No Fee Credit Card Funding

Good afternoon everyone. A few years ago, the USPS introduced Informed Delivery, a service that will scan the outside of your envelopes and send you an email every day with a preview of what mail will get delivered that day. If you are not familiar with the service, please read USPS Informed Delivery – A Step By Step Guide. In yesterday’s Informed Delivery email, I saw a new service called USPS Electronic Signature Online (eSOL). With eSOL, you can provide a digital signature that will be used to virtually sign for all packages that normally require a signature (Priority Mail Express packages, packages that require a Signature Confirmation, and packages insured for $500 or more). Once your digital signature is provided, it will be used to virtually sign for packages, and those packages will be left at your mailbox. To learn more about the service and set up your eSOL, click here.