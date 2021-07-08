Cannabis Sales Are Booming In Illinois

COLONIE — The town is holding a public hearing next week on a proposal to ban recreational marijuana from being used on-site at any retail locations that might open. The upcoming hearing, scheduled for Thursday, is taking place as municipalities across the state grapple with whether to participate in the retail marijuana industry after New York legalized recreational marijuana March 31. Municipalities have until Dec. 31 to opt out of allowing such businesses, and have the choice to opt back in at a later date. However, municipalities will not have the ability to opt out after the December deadline passes.