COVID symptoms: Headache, runny nose, sneezing are now among the top 5 reported due to increasing variants and vaccines
As more variants of COVID-19 emerge, the most common symptoms change. An ongoing study based out of the United Kingdom has set out to help people determine what the most common symtoms are depending on if they are unvaccinated, partially or fully vaccinated. The study allows people to submit their COVID symptoms on an app which the scientists collect to determine which are being most highly reported.www.masslive.com
