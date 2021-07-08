Marvel’s Avengers, Ranked From Poorest To Richest In Worldwide Box Office

With Black Widow opening tonight, thus seeing the theatrical return of the MCU after a two-year sabbatical, I wanted to take a look at which Avenger is the most successful. By what measure, you ask? I’m looking at each somewhat major MCU movie star (the character, not necessarily the actor) through the raw global grosses of the films they’ve appeared in and the adjusted domestic earnings of their respective MCU appearances. And just because it’s fun, I’ve also wrangled the average global gross and average inflation-adjusted domestic earnings for each MCU superhero (the ones that get at least one solo movie, sorry, Hawkeye, Wanda and War Machine). Who is the most money-making Avenger? The answer probably won’t be a surprise. Who is the biggest-grossing Avenger on a movie-by-movie average? Well, that one may be a little more surprising. Spoiler: It’s not the Hulk.