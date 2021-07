Fill out our online poll on this topic, the link is at the bottom of the story. With the announcement of ‘Downtown West’ plans this week, parking has once again became a hot topic. Parking in Downtown Sulphur Springs is a long debated subject that just wont die. The heart of the issue seems to be Main street and Conally street between Gilmer and Davis. These parallel parking spots are always in the mix. For customers, these spots are the go to for shops along Main and Connally Streets. Apparently business owners, employees and downtown residents seek these spots as well.