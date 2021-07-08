Food prices are much higher than a year ago, but the trajectory just changed globally

There appears to be no shortage of e-commerce players out there trying to be the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). It’s a futile effort, of course, and there will likely never be another Amazon. So why not create a niche that doesn’t compete directly against other e-commerce giants? ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) seems to have gone that route by offering up a comprehensive e-commerce website that targets lower income individuals, and following an initial public offering in December, all eyes have been on WISH stock.