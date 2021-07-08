Food prices are much higher than a year ago, but the trajectory just changed globally
World food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, pushed lower by declines in vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the United Nations food agency said. The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement Thursday that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.817 billion tonnes in 2021, slightly down on its previous estimate, but still on course to hit an annual record.www.startribune.com
