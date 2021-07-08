RPD hosts summer camp event at Fire Training Center

The Richmond Police Department hosted campers at the Fire Training Center of Four Mile Avenue on Wednesday to educate local youth on the impact of emergency services.

As part of their five-week summer camp, the Richmond Police Department invited children to the training center where they saw emergency services in action.

Lieutenant Daniel Deaton tased Hannah Jacobs, the intern with the Richmond Police Department, in an exercise of taser protection. Deaton used the exercise to show the children the prongs deployed when someone is tased, which send the electricity into the person's body.

After Jacobs recovered from her tasing, she said, "It's nothing like I can describe. I feel completely drained."

K-9 Officer Logan demonstrated his keen ability to search for drug paraphernalia, weapons, and more.

His partner, Officer Chip Grey, would throw an item behind his back, and Logan would discover it and poke it with his nose as he laid down.

Campers repeated commands in German Grey taught them to get Logan to sit and lie down.

The children also saw a medical helicopter land on the property, visited a smokehouse, and had lunch from Firehouse Subs.

This is not the only outing RPD summer camp has had.

Earlier in the week, the children went bowling, played dodgeball, and played kickball.

Last week, Igo's Boxing and Fitness took the kids through an intense workout.

Andrew Johnson, present at today's event, enjoyed bowling the most.

"I won two times, so that's why I liked it," he said.

According to organizers, the summer camp helps form a bond between the younger generation and the police officers in their community.

According to Rodney Richardson, Interim Chief of Police, the building of trust between these two people is crucial.

"You cannot even place a value on how strong that can be," he said. "If we can build a good, strong relationship and maintain that, that equals trust."

To stay updated on the summer camp events, follow the Richmond Police Department on Facebook at @Richmondkypolice.