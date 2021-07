Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you can trust anyone’s advice on the best ways to take care of yourself, supermodels are at the top of the list. When you’ve been in the business as long as Cindy Crawford, it’s safe to say that you become an expert on all things beauty and skincare. The 55-year-old is one of the most influential models of all time, and has worked with the crème de la crème in terms of makeup artists, photographers and dermatologists.